Four-star Gamecocks signee who delayed enrollment visits Maryland

‘Come be the first, not the next,’ Muschamp tells recruits What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina.

The South Carolina football program has had to wait on Jaquaze Sorrells, a four-star defensive tackle who didn’t make it into school during the summer during the summer. He announced in late August he’d be in Columbia in January.

But that didn’t stop him from taking a look at Maryland.

The blue chip defensive tackle from the Orlando, Florida area posted a photo of himself in a Maryland jersey on his Instagram.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“I’ll be at USC in January for everyone asking,” Sorrells tweeted in August. “Everything happens for a reason and I’m (going to) make the most out of it.”

Sorrells, from Winter Park, Florida, committed to USC on signing day.

He made 36 tackles, eight for loss, two sacks and an interception as a senior. He was part of a 10-2 team and had been considering Oregon among other schools.

The delay in his enrollment was academics-related, though head coach Will Muschamp had been optimistic that Sorrells would be at USC in August. The Gamecocks listed him on their official roster and had him slated to wear No. 91.