South Carolina QB recruiting target hits it off with current commit

Maybe down the road, they’ll be competing for a spot on the field at South Carolina’s Williams-Brice Stadium.

But in that moment, Gamecocks quarterback target Colten Gauthier and commit Luke Doty were sharing it.

The two met last weekend in Columbia, both visiting for the Kentucky game. They saw the raucous atmosphere in the win and watched Ryan Hilinski run the offense in his fourth career start.

And Gauthier and Doty got a little time to hang out.

“I was able to talk to Luke Doty for a while on and off the field,” Gauthier said. “We talked about high school football and South Carolina football. We hit it off real well.”

The three-star passer out of Hebron Christian Academy (Georgia) called the visit “awesome.” He’s more a pro-style passer like Hilinski, while Doty adds a dual-threat element.

Gauthier is currently the No. 649 player in the 247Sports composite rankings in the 2021 class. He’s the No. 45 player in Georgia.

He got to take in one of the better games from an in-stadium standpoint of the past few seasons. The Gamecocks haven’t had a ton of home night games the past few seasons, and almost none delivering as solid of wins as USC got against Kentucky.

“What impressed me the most was the atmosphere and how electric Williams-Brice was at night,” Gauthier said. “ I got to sit down with coach Muschamp and Warner before the game in the stadium before the game. We just talked about my season, their season and the recruiting process.”

Gauthier’s season has been solid to this point. Playing for former NFL All-Pro Jeff Saturday, he’s thrown for 766 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions, adding 119 rushing yards and three rushing scores. The Lions are 3-2 on the season.

Gauthier camped at South Carolina during the summer, bringing his family to campus, and has offers from the likes of UCF, Miami, Missouri, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. He has also taken a look to Clemson.

The Gamecocks are one a run for three consecutive four-star quarterbacks, three who made the Elite 11 finals. That’s in many ways a credit to QB coach Dan Werner.

Gauthier is still somewhat early in his process, in the midst of his junior campaign. But seeing Williams-Brice and what the Gamecocks like to do, it left him with something to think about.

“I enjoyed their offense,” Gauthier said. “I like how it was fast paced and it seems like they are getting better. I still think real highly about South Carolina and spoke to Warner after the game.”