Pair of Gamecocks working to recruit powerfully-built four-star teammate

When South Carolina running back commit Caleb McDowell was asked what non-committed prospects he was trying to bring to Columbia, he gestured to his right.

“This guy right here,” McDowell said.

It was hard to miss the 6-foot-2, 220 pounder in Jaron Willis standing nearby on the football field at Lee County High School.

The Gamecocks have built a pipeline to coach Dean Fabrizio’s Trojans program, and they’re hoping to continue that with the versatile defender. But Willis, an outside linebacker in the class of 2022, has more than a few suitors.

“It’s pretty heavy,” Fabrizio said. “A lot of people are interested in him.”

McDowell will join the Gamecocks next season. Defensive back Jammie Robinson is in his second year with the program after anchoring back-to-back Trojans state title teams.

“They’re just saying South Carolina is one of the greatest schools,” Willis said. “They’re trying to turn me. Especially Jammie, he’s very excited. He’s trying to hype his school, which I understand. Ju-Ju talks to me about it a lot. So I’m trying (to let it all) sink in they’re just telling me, wherever my decision is, I’m just going to follow my heart.”

A well-regarded prospect since his sophomore year, his work last Friday was quiet as he bounced between outside linebacker and nickel. Lithia Springs was overmatched and usually ran away from his side. He helped anchor a strong defensive effort and the defense is allowing 10.25 points per game (six of the points allowed came in three games, with 38 in the other contest against powerful Lowndes).

Willis said he’s just enjoying the recruiting process. Offers from Florida and LSU got his attention. He felt Florida State’s defense fit his talents, so he wasn’t too surprised that the Seminoles offered.

He said no school is a leader for his talents, and on the South Carolina front, he doesn’t have a main voice he’s hearing from. Willis said the coaches contact him en masse, giving him a full-staff feel.

“The coaches up there, they love me and I love them,” Willis said. “So South Carolina is one of my top priorities and I’m one of their top priorities.”

He’s ranked as the No. 124 player nationally in his class by 247 Sports.

As big as he is, Willis is plenty versatile, and his high school coaches have found different ways to put him to use.

“Jaron is a kid who is big, strong, fast,” Fabrizio said. “And he’s continuing to get better, be a great player for us.”

At times against Lithia Springs, he rushed the passer, a product of their scheme and the matchup, he said. But he can also get to work in the secondary, cover players in the flat, play in space with uncommon effectiveness for a player his size.

That will be an asset down the line, experience doing a little bit of everything.

“I want to say more of a hybrid role,” Willis said. “More of a strong safety who comes down to play in the box. Play linebacker one drive, more nickel the next.”