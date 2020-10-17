Gamecock Recruits: QB commit Gunner Stockton puts up 7 TDs against 6A program

Another game, another huge performance for Gunner Stockton.

The South Carolina Class of 2022 quarterback commit threw for five touchdowns and ran for two in helping Rabun County (Ga.), a Class 2A school, over 6A Pope, 63-17 on Friday night.

“It was pretty cool,” Stockton told the Atlanta Journal Constitution of playing against a 6A school. “We knew we wanted to come out and start fast and just play as a team.”

Stockton’s performance comes a week after he accounted for a school-record eight touchdowns last week against East Jackson.

On Friday, Stockton was 13-of-18 passing for 262 yards and carried it 13 times for 124 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown run.

Through six games this season, Stockton has thrown for more than 1,400 yards and rushed for 613 yards with 32 total touchdown passes.

Other Gamecocks commits:

O’Mega Blake - Class of 2021 WR/QB - Caught five passes for 38 yards and had 11 yards rushing in loss to Northwestern

Colten Gauthier - Class of 2021 QB threw two TD passes in 63-14 loss to Prince Avenue, which features Georgia commit Brock Vandagriff.

Caleb McDowell - Class of 2021 running back commit had a 49-yard TD catch in helping Lee County (Ga.) to a 23-16 win over Tift County.

Sam Reynolds - Class of 2021 ATH caught a 65-yard touchdown catch on the first play from scrimmage to help Thomspn (Ala.) to a 49-21 win over Oak Mountain.

TJ Sanders - Class of 2021 defensive end had five tackles, sack and blocked punt in win over Latta on Friday.