First in class: Florida defender commits to Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks for 2022

Shane Beamer and South Carolina picked up their first commitment for Class of 2022 on Tuesday.

Defensive back Anthony Rose of Hallendale High School in South Florida verbally committed to the Gamecocks, making his decision first known via Instagram. He picked South Carolina over Penn State and Arizona.

New Gamecocks defensive backs coach Torrian Gray made a strong impression on Rose during the recruiting process. Gray offered Jaylin Marshall, one of Rose’s teammates. Marshall committed to Arizona State.

“Relationship with me and Coach Gray is a great bond,” Rose said. “We see eye to eye. He likes how I fly around the field, and how I can pull up and tackle. And he says they can use me in many ways.”

247Sports Composite ranks Rose as a three-star prospect and No. 24 best safety in the country. Rose played at Miami Carol High School this past season before transferring to Hallendale High.

Rose picked off two passes for Miami Carol in a game against Norland on Oct. 22.

“He’s a playmaker,” said Hallandale head coach Herman Lovett. “He’s a kid that ‘s always around the ball. When you need a play, his teammates look for him to make it because they know he’s going to make it or he’s going to go all out trying to make it. He’s a versatile guy. You can put him out on the island one on one. You can move this guy around.

“He’s a kid every coach wish they had on their team. He has a knack for the ball. He has a special talent, and that talent is getting everybody around him better.”

South Carolina had one commit for Class of 2022 under the old coaching staff, but quarterback Gunner Stockton decommitted from the Gamecocks after Will Muschamp was fired. Stockton then committed to Georgia in December.

— Phil Kornblut contributed