Shane Beamer’s first 2022 pledge breaks commitment to South Carolina

South Carolina’s 2022 recruiting class took a hit Wednesday.

Three-star safety Anthony Rose, the first player in the class to pledge to the Gamecocks after Shane Beamer’s hiring, announced his decommitment from South Carolina via Twitter.

“As I continue to develop and prepare for the next level, I need to be clear with myself on where I will be attending college as a student athlete,“ Rose wrote in a statement. “This decision is very important to me and my family. After deep consideration of other opportunities, I would like to take more time to explore all my options.”

Rose initially pledged to the Gamecocks on Feb. 23, just three months after Beamer was hired by South Carolina following a spell as an assistant coach at Oklahoma. Rose is rated the No. 413 player and No. 27 safety in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

With Rose’s decommitment, South Carolina now has three pledges in its 2022 class — four-star quarterback Braden Davis, three-star linebacker Donovan Westmoreland and three-star offensive tackle Grayson Mains.

The Gamecocks are also a front-runner for three-star Florida safety Kajuan Banks, who is choosing between USC, West Virginia and Maryland on Friday. Banks is rated the No. 733 player and the No. 47 safety in the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Prior to Rose’s announcement, South Carolina’s 2022 class ranked No. 37 nationally and No. 11 in the Southeastern Conference.