Shane Beamer, Gamecocks land commitment from Florida defensive back

South Carolina football picked up a commitment on Sunday on the heels of a big recruiting weekend on campus.

Safety Jy’Vonte McClendon of Lake Gibson High School in Lakeland, Florida committed to the Gamecocks on Sunday. He visited USC over the weekend. McClendon made the announcement on his Twitter account.

“I’m proud to announce my commitment to the University Of South Carolina,” he posted Sunday.

McClendon is the fifth commit for the Gamecocks in the Class of 2022. 247Sports Composite ranks McClendon as a three-star prospect and the 35th-best safety in the country.

“I like the way they coach and how they feel about their players, and their support group,” McClendon said in April. Secondary coach Torrian Gray has been his recruiter. “I’ve been talking to him since Florida. He’s from where I’m from. That’s part of the relationship, too. We have a close relationship. He’s the recruiter I’m closest to.”

McClendon has had USC and Miami as his top two. He also had offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma, Cincinnati and Georgia Tech.

McClendon had 37 tackles, two interceptions and four pass break-ups this past season at Lake Gibson, which is located in Lakeland, Florida. He returned one of his interceptions for a touchdown.

— Phil Kornblut contributed to this story

1st i would like to thank god for giving me this gift n opportunity …after talking with my family n coaches @togray14 @CoachSBeamer i’m proud to announce my commitment to the University Of South Carolina #gogamecocks #spursup pic.twitter.com/QLcibg62mJ — (@JyvonteMcClend1) June 13, 2021