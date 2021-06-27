Florida safety rejoins Gamecocks’ 2022 recruiting class

Anthony Rose

South Carolina has reeled a familiar face back into its 2022 recruiting class.

Three-star Florida safety Anthony Rose re-committed to USC on Sunday after previously backing off his pledge May 12.

“I brought my family up here to see everything and they enjoyed themselves,” Rose said. “That was really what I was looking for. I decommitted because my granddad had not seen the facility the place and how the coaches are. Now that he came, he loved the place — him and my father, they loved everything. They said this is where they want me to be, so I’m a Gamecock.”

Rose picked the Gamecocks back in February over a top-three that included also Arizona State and Penn State to become the first player to commit to first-year head coach Shane Beamer and his staff.

The Florida native is now the 10th commit in South Carolina’s 2022 class and the fourth player from the Sunshine State to join the group.

Rose is rated the No. 426 player and No. 31 safety in the class per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s the third-highest ranked recruit in USC’s current class behind three-star linebacker Donovan Westmoreland and four-star quarterback Braden Davis.

Rose said the reception he got this weekend from the Gamecock coaches and staff was outstanding.

“They treated me great,” Rose said. “Everything is perfect. I’m going to be playing everything on the back end.”

Rose played at Hallandale last season and is transferring to Miami Central this season. His former head coach had high praise for Rose earlier this year.

“He’s a playmaker,” Herman Lovett said. “He’s a kid that ‘s always around the ball. When you need a play, his teammates look for him to make it because they know he’s going to make it or he’s going to go all out trying to make it. ... He has a special talent, and that talent is getting everybody around him better.”

South Carolina has now secured commitments from four defensive backs in the cycle in three-star safeties Peyton Williams, Kajuan Banks, Jy’Vonte McClendon and Rose.

— Phil Kornblut contributed to this story

South Carolina Class of 2022 Commitments

Braden Davis, QB

Kylic Horton, WR

Grayson Mains, OT

Cason Henry, OT

Jamaal Whyce, DL

Donovan Westmoreland, LB

Peyton Williams, S

Kajuan Banks, S

Jy’Vonte McClendon, S

Anthony Rose, S