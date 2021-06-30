How hot is South Carolina’s current recruiting run? It’s tops in SEC, one ranking says

South Carolina’s recent recruiting run is tops in the Southeastern Conference, according to one media group’s ranking.

Saturday Down South released its June 2021 “recruiting scorecard” Wednesday that had the Gamecocks at the top of the conference over the past five weeks in a metric that measured gains in the national team recruiting rankings.

South Carolina has been red-hot on the recruiting trail of late, securing 10 commits from high school prospect in June —



and Saturday Down South’s scorecard only reflects the seven known additions to the USC class. The Gamecocks are still awaiting the public announcements of three other pledges over the coming days, and those decisions should push the class even higher in the national team rankings.

The Class of 2022 scorecard was built by taking teams’ 247Sports Composite ranking heading into June and comparing that to where things stood as of Wednesday. South Carolina added 80.43 “points” to its team score in the 247Sports Composite, a reflection of those seven public commitments added to the class.

Florida, Alabama, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M rounded out Saturday Down South’s top five. The 247Sports Composite factors in all major networks’ recruiting rankings.

Recruiting returned to normal June 1 when the longstanding NCAA “dead period,” brought on by the pandemic, was lifted. Colleges across the country spent the month holding camps and hosting prospects on visits.

USC landed one of its biggest recruiting wins to date when four-star offensive tackle Ryan Brubaker announced his commitment to USC on Tuesday. Brubaker is the second four-star recruit to join the class in addition to Delaware quarterback Braden Davis.

The Gamecocks also continue to be in the mix for four-star tight end Oscar Delp and four-star defensive lineman Dominick James — who’s slated to announce his decision on Saturday.

South Carolina’s 2022 class has 11 total public commitments, and currently ranks 27th nationally and 10th overall in the SEC, according to 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings.

This graphic was what I was referencing in the tweet above.



I also discussed it in more detail on the latest podcast: https://t.co/rlwz2fpqkb pic.twitter.com/M0589qjKnw — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) June 30, 2021

South Carolina Gamecocks recruiting class

Braden Davis, QB

Ryan Brubaker, OT

Grayson Mains, OT

Cason Henry, OT

Kylic Horton, WR

Jamaal Whyce, DL

Donovan Westmoreland, LB

Anthony Rose, S

Peyton Williams, S

Kajuan Banks, S

Jy’Vonte McClendon, S