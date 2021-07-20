Four-star corner, Top 150 national recruit commits to South Carolina

Four-star cornerback Keenan Nelson Jr. is the No. 133 player in the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports

South Carolina has dipped north of the Mason-Dixon line for another four-star Class of 2022 prospect.

Pennsylvania cornerback Keenan Nelson Jr. from St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia announced his commitment to USC on Tuesday via Twitter. He picked the Gamecocks over offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and Arizona State, among others.

Nelson is rated the No. 133 player and No. 16 cornerback in the 2022 class, per the 247Sports Composite that factors in all networks. He is the highest-rated 2022 player to choose the Gamecocks.

Nelson took official visits in June to Penn State, Temple and USC. The Gamecocks got the final visit late in the month, and that weekend made a lasting impression.

“Got to see everything the school had to offer academic-wise and athletic-wise. I had a good time. They want me to play corner, but I could play safety or nickel,” Nelson said following the visit. “I’m a big corner so I can play multiple positions and they can use me different ways.”

USC secondary coach Torrian Gray is doing yeoman’s work in replenishing his positions with this class. Gray wants bigger, physical cornerbacks so he can play tight man-to-man coverage and take receivers off their routes. Nelson said earlier this year that Gray viewed him as a perfect fit.

“He said I’m a physical defensive back that likes to play press at the line,” Nelson said. “He said that I would be great for man coverage.”

247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn projects Nelson as a second- or third-round pick in the NFL draft, should he live up to his current ranking.

“Excellent timing and technique. Quick, smooth feet,” Dohn said. “Comfortable in backpedal and transitions well to turn and run with receiver. Stays tight on hip out of breaks. Can jam and re-route. Good ball skills. Does not panic. Excels against elite competition. Runs well and possesses closing speed.”

Nelson’s pledge marks another win for the Gamecocks in their push up the Atlantic coast. He’s the third player from the region — along with four-star quarterback Braden Davis (Delaware) and four-star offensive tackle Ryan Brubaker (Pennsylvania) — to choose USC in Shane Beamer’s first full recruiting cycle as head coach.

South Carolina has also reeled in a pair of products from Texas in the 2022 class as the Gamecocks continue to reach into territory outside its normal recruiting footprint.

The Gamecocks now have 16 commitments from six different states in their 2022 class.

— Phil Kornblut contributed to this story

South Carolina Class of 2022 Commits

Braden Davis, QB

Ryan Brubaker, OT

Grayson Mains, OT

Cason Henry, OT

Landon Samson, WR

Kylic Horton, WR

Felix Hixon, DL

Jamaal Whyce, DL

Donovan Westmoreland, LB

Nick Emmanwori, LB/S

Keenan Nelson Jr., CB

Anthony Rose, S

Peyton Williams, S

Kajuan Banks, S

Jy’Vonte McClendon, S

Emory Floyd, S