How top South Carolina in-state recruit Josiah James is shortening his list

There's another James making news in the basketball world. He's not going to make millions by going to the Lakers, but he's going to make a rich college head coach very happy with his decision this fall.
Josiah James won a gold medal with the USA U18 team in Canada last month. Back home in Charleston now, the 6-foot-6 Porter-Gaud star is working on shortening his list to five for official visits.
"I told him to let's get in touch with some of those folks that you know you're not going to go," Porter-Gaud head coach John Pearson said. "I know he's dwindling it down but he has not made any specific plans to visit anybody officially yet. He's still wide open as far as that is concerned."
South Carolina and Clemson have, of course, made James a priority. The two coaching staffs have been tireless in their recruiting work with James.
"We all think they've done a better than normal job of getting to know the families and important people and I think that's big for him," Pearson said. "I'm pretty sure those visits are going to happen with Clemson and Carolina. The in-state schools, he sort of has an affinity for that because it's close and it's people he should know and all that good stuff. I think they remain high on his list of priorities."
But of course, there are others involved, especially some of the blue-blood type.
"I'm just going to just sort of guess, he's probably seriously looking at Duke and Michigan State. Nothing has been planned though," Pearson said. "I'm not exactly sure what is on the table right now but I know he loves Virginia Tech, he loves Tennessee. He's going to have a tough decision to narrow it down."
Pearson said those schools he mentioned do not constitute a final list for James as he has several others on his mind including Kansas which recently offered. And more could jump in given North Carolina and Kentucky have not yet offered.
Pearson said James will soon be lining up his official visits which he plans to take in August. Right now he plans to sign in November.
