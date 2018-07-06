How South Carolina is making its pitch for top local defensive target

Westwood cornerback Cam Smith has made that move from off the radar to center stage in this football recruiting season.
He capped his rise to prominence with notable performances in the Rivals Five Star Challenge in Atlanta and The Opening in Frisco, Texas. That was the easy part. The hard part is deciding on his college choice which he plans to announce August 17.
"Still weighing some things," said Smith who has a final six of South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Florida State and Tennessee.
Smith camped at USC last month and that's when Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson made him their offer. He's obviously someone the Gamecocks badly want because the head coach is hands on with his recruiting.
"Coach Muschamp texts me and my mom every day," he said. "We talk about random things that's happening in the program. A great, building program. Right now they are rebuilding. They keep everybody in state like they had a couple of years ago."
Smith added that the message from Muschamp is short and direct.
"Basically, just stay home," Smith said.
Smith said Florida State and Tennessee also are in touch daily, and Vols' coach Jeremy Pruett is matching Muschamp text for text.
As he sorts things out, Smith said one point made best by a program will win him over.
"The importance for me to be there," Smith said.
Even though he is announcing Aug. 17, Smith said he will take his official visits during the season, and USC "more than likely" will get one. He's undecided on the others.
Notes:
▪ Gamecocks defensive back target J.R. Walker will announce a commitment on October 12th or 13th. He's been favoring NC State over the Gamecocks and North Carolina.
▪ South Carolina target Jaydon Hill was offered by Oklahoma.
