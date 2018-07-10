He might be nursing an injury, but Gamecocks not backing off in-demand defender

Tampa cornerback Johnny Dixon not only is dealing with recruiting this summer, he's also rehabbing a knee he injured last December while dunking a basketball. South Carolina has been recruiting Dixon hard, and he said recruiter Travaris Robinson, whom he talked to over the weekend, isn't concerned about the knee.
"He's just telling me to keep my head straight and work on my leg because I was injured (patellar tendon) for a little bit," Dixon said "He wanted me to keep South Carolina in mind. They were my first offer and they've kept the same energy. They like me just as much as when they offered me. They said they don't care if I don't play a down this season and they will still let me sign. They were just saying that because of my knee but they know I'm going to play, but they said if I wanted to I didn't have to and they'd still let me sign."
Dixon made an official visit to USC in June. The end of this month he will visit Florida and Miami unofficially and will schedule official visits with them. He is scheduled for a Sept. 28 official visit to Penn State. Ohio State and Alabama also are on his short list.
Dixon said he might return to USC for a game before he makes his commitment which should come no later than two weeks into the season.
As for his knee rehab, Dixon said he's been running for the past month and will be cleared for football in a couple of weeks.
