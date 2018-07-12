South Carolina recruiting target Warren McClendon clarifies his commitment schedule

Speculation has been running strong this week regarding Brunswick, Ga., offensive lineman Warren McClendon. Will it be USC? Will it be Georgia? Will he announce a commitment this week? McClendon provided his second update of the week Wednesday night.
So, will McClendon announce a commitment as soon as this week?
“I won’t be (announcing) for a couple of weeks,” he responded via text. “I’m about to leave for vacation.”
In a phone interview earlier in the week, McClendon said he was at about 90 percent on his decision. Wednesday he said that percentage has dropped.
“It kind of went down a little bit after talking to some of the different coaches,” McClendon wrote. “I talked to my cousin Bryan (McClendon, USC recruiter) today. I (also) talked to Georgia and Florida.”
McClendon said earlier in the week he is going to Cancun for his vacation and would be gone for most of the rest of July and thus would not be able to attend the recruiting events at South Carolina and Georgia the end of the month.
He also said he wants to visit his final four schools, USC, Georgia, Auburn and Tennessee again before finalizing his decision.
