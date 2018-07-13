What top national recruit, Gamecocks target is looking for

Thomaston, Ga., defensive lineman Travon Walker made an official visit to South Carolina the first weekend in June and thoroughly enjoyed it. He has family ties there with the Wonnum brothers and he likes the plan the Gamecocks have for him.
USC is one of his favorite five, along with Clemson. Georgia, Auburn and Alabama are the three other schools on Walker’s short list right now. All four are making a strong push for him but a key factor in his decision will be the availability of early playing time.
“That’s one thing I am looking into, if I can go in and play right away,” he said. “I am still going to have to go in right away and compete with other players, but still, I’m going to have a chance to go in and play, and prove that I am the best.”
Clemson is one he feels strongly about.
“Every day Coach (Todd) Bates texts me, every day no matter what, if he’s just checking on me or my sister. If he’s not texting me he’s texting my mom, dad or sister, so he’s been in touch with someone close to me every day,” Walker said. “It’s great, it’s different you know, like a lot of coaches won’t invest their time in you like he will. He was on vacation and he still tried to call me like twice a day. While he was on vacation we talked like six times. He’s on it.”
Walker plans to take official visits to his other favorites but hasn’t set the dates. He is hoping to make his decision around mid-season.
Comments