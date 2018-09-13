During South Carolina-Georgia, this top defensive prospect was focused on Gamecocks

Hammond High School is home to two of the South Carolina’s top 2020 prospects and two of the nation’s top defensive line prospects in that class, in defensive tackle Alex Huntley and defensive end Jordan Burch.
The pair is being heavily recruited across the country with the Gamecocks and Georgia, who faced off in Columbia last weekend, both in pursuit.
“It was pretty good as usual, great time getting up there to talk with the coaches and just seeing the atmosphere,” Huntley said. “I’ve been up there many times so it was nothing different but it’s always good to keep seeing what it’s like and have more confirmations with the coaches.”
It was a bonus day for Huntley as he could see two of his suitors in one place.
“Since I was able to see both, I was obviously just looking at both the schools and how they are playing,” he said. “I wasn’t so focused on Georgia, I guess, because I was at the South Carolina game. When I’m at the Georgia game I’m going to be more focused on Georgia.”
And his focus, of course, was on the Gamecock defense, especially the play up front.
“Really, what I was looking at was D-line, just seeing how they were doing with the run,” he said. “I thought this defensive line is much better than say two years ago. I just think it’s a work in progress and it just needs to get a little better.”
In watching the game, Huntley saw an established power in Georgia against a team building to get there in USC. He said in looking over his options, he’s not all that concerned about the current national ranking of a team.
“I don’t focus too much on records or how good a team is,” Huntley said. “For me, it’s just who is going to be able to develop me into the place where I want to go, and that’s obviously the NFL. Who is going to do the best to develop me to get there. That’s mainly what I’m looking at.”
Huntley sees as lot of Gamecock head coach Will Muschamp because his son is the Hammond quarterback. But he also got the chance to talk with him before Saturday’sgame.
“He had a little bit of focus on academics because South Carolina is really high in SEC schools for academics,” he said. “That he has a vested interest in me and so he just really needs me there.”
Huntley said he plans to visit as many schools as possible during the season. He wants to also get to Clemson, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Michigan, Alabama and others. Huntley said he does not have favorites list because he is focused on his season.
