He has already hit multiple 50-yard kicks this season; South Carolina is after him

A South Carolina field goal kickers has not connected from 50 yards or more since Elliott Fry hit a 55-yarder against Vanderbilt in 2016. Last season’s longest make was 47 yards. Will Muschamp passed on a 50-yard attempt last weekend against Georgia, three big potential points the Gamecocks passed on. So, a strong-legged field goal kicker would be a bonus for the 2019 class.
The Gamecocks have renewed their interest in kicker Ryan Fitzgerald of Moultrie, Ga. He attended USC’s kicker camp in the summer and while he did not perform well on field goals, he did have the day’s longest kickoff at 75 yards and was a finalist in the punting competition.
Fitzgerald has kicked field goals well this season. He hit from 51 and 53 yards in his opening game and it was soon after that the Gamecocks re-established contact. Since then, he’s hit a 55-yarder.
“They said that they are really impressed and can’t wait to have me,” Fitzgerald said. “Just little messages like that, not anything much more.”
Fitzgerald was hoping for an offer at camp but the Gamecocks offered another kicker who won the field goal competition. Fitzgerald would love for the Gamecocks to come through with an offer this time.
“If they offered me a full ride, I’d have a decision pretty quick,” he said.
Fitzgerald has scheduled an unofficial visit to USC for Oct. 6. He’s also looking at Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. He has visited Mississippi State and Florida State and will visit Georgia this weekend and Tennessee the next weekend. He has Georgia Tech down for Oct. 13.
Fitzgerald connected on a 60 yarder indoors in practice Wednesday.
