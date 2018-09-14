Top lineman recruit calls South Carolina atmosphere ‘second to none’

South Carolina has put itself in good position by early targeting 2021 offensive lineman Eli Sutton (6-foot-6, 265 pounds) of Brentwood, Tenn. The Gamecocks offered him early and they’ve already had him in for a game. He was on campus last weekend for Georgia and it won’t be his last visit to Columbia.
“The atmosphere was second to none, even despite the outcome,” Sutton said. “The Gamecocks have always treated me with the utmost respect and kindness. The coaching staff is top notch and I can see the team doing very well very soon.”
Sutton also holds early offers from LSU, Louisville, Memphis, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. He has a ways to go with the process but it’s clear USC has carved out a place on his table.
“The Gamecocks are very high in my recruiting right now,” Sutton said. “However, since I am only a sophomore, I am keeping all of my options open. South Carolina will always be on my mind, though.”
USC offensive line coach Eric Wolford has given Sutton his evaluation of his early progress as an offensive lineman after having in camp earlier this summer, and apparently he sees a big future for him.
“They said they love my high ceiling and my physical attributes,” he said. “They think I can grow into one of the best in the SEC for them in the coming years.”
Clemson also is showing interest in Sutton and he said he plans to visit the Tigers as well at some point. He also camped there this summer.
