Blue chip lineman says ‘it’s looking pretty good’ with Gamecocks

Winter Park, Fla., defensive lineman Jaquaze Sorrells was committed to Florida for almost two years before he decommitted on New Year’s Eve. Now that he’s going through the process again, he’s taking his time, which is also allowing him to focus on his senior season, his current priority. But he remains in touch with schools, and that includes South Carolina.
Sorrells said he was on the phone Monday with the Gamecocks Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson, and that’s been a fairly regular routine for him.
“As of now, I would say it’s looking pretty good (with USC),” Sorrells said. “I haven’t really made any plans for an official yet, but when the official does come up it will most likely be sometime before the season ends.”
Sorrells visited the Gamecocks in June and July and also was in for the Georgia game earlier this month. He knows them well and vice-versa, so there’s not really much needed to be said by Muschamp and Robinson to draw his attention.
“Really no message, just really trying to see where my head is,” Sorrells said. “I’m not really thinking about recruiting right now, just trying to get the season over with.”
Sorrells said he also hears a lot from Florida State, Oregon and Michigan State. He actually went to Florida’s game last weekend but he left early and didn’t talk with the coaches. He doesn’t have any other unofficial visits planned at this point.
Comments