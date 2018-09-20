In-state lineman a little confused about Clemson’s interest in him

Hanahan two-way lineman Cooper Dawson said he’s making progress in rehabbing his torn ACL from the summer. The injury will keep schools from getting senior film on him but several have already made up their mind about him and have come forward with offers and official visit dates.
Dawson said he has set official visits with UCF for Nov. 10 and Vanderbilt for Nov. 17. UCF likes him as a defensive end and Vandy as an offensive lineman. He said Clemson has talked about an official visit in January but he’s planning on making his decision in December.
Dawson also is not totally clear on Clemson’s intentions for him regarding the 2019 class.
“I’ve been talking to Coach (Tony) Elliott and he’s confused me a little bit, actually, because he first talked to me about grayshirting, and he also talked to me about graduating early,” Dawson said. “He told me if something works better than the other, that could happen. I think the grayshirting and redshirting processes are very underrated because it’s like a whole nother year to get faster, stronger and bigger. I’d definitely take advantage of it.”
But a reporter had to explain to Dawson that a grayshirt pays his own way until he goes on scholarship, and that could change his attitude about that process.
Clemson likes Dawson for the offensive line because the coaches feel his athleticism would be a bigger asset on that side of the ball.
“They say I’m an athletic defensive linemen but there are people who are going to be more athletic than me,” Dawson said. “If they decide to switch me to offense, there’s not many people that are going to be more athletic offensive line-wise.”
Dawson had planned to visit Clemson unofficially for the Georgia Southern game but the storm canceled that trip. He will try to get there this season.
Vanderbilt was his most recent offer and he’s also head recently from Syracuse and Arizona State, plus coaches from Duke, Rice and Washington State have starting following him on Twitter. Some of his other offers are Wake Forest, Colorado State, USF, Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State.
