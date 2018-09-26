USC basketball target ‘looking for a great vibe’ on official visit with Gamecocks

South Carolina will have one of its key basketball recruiting targets on campus this weekend when 6-foot-5 Gerald Drumgoole of Rochester, N.Y., makes an official visit with his parents.
They will arrive in Columbia on Thursday night. Drumgoole, who attends school in Indiana, is anxious to see what Frank Martin and company have to offer.
“Going into the visit, I’m very excited,” Drumgoole said. “This is actually my first official visit so that will be something I’ll be looking forward to. I’m just hoping to have a great time when I get to campus. I’m just looking for a great vibe, a great city and a great interaction with the players and coaches and just hoping I enjoy myself while I’m down there.”
Drumgoole was scheduled for an official visit to Maryland last week but canceled that. He has no other visits set at this point but plans to take at least one more after the USC visit. He said Georgia and Minnesota are two others hot on his trail right now.
Martin has had an in-home visit with Drumgoole, and Tuesday night he was on the phone with assistant Bruce Shingler. From what he’s seen from afar, Martin’s style fits him, he said.
“I just like how he’s a tough coach and always holds his players accountable and and holds them to a high intensity, and pushes them every day,” Drumgoole said. “They like my all-around game. They like the way that I shoot the ball, how I’m an unselfish player and how I facilitate on the floor.”
Drumgoole was the player of the year in Rochester as a junior averaging 20 points and 8 rebounds per game and leading his team to a state title. He also played tight end for his football team but said his focus now is on basketball.
Update: Wildens Leveque (6-foot-9) of Brockton, Massachusetts, visited VCU last weekend and will visit UMass this weekend. He has USC next weekend. He is scheduled to visit Penn State Oct. 13. He said the Gamecocks might be in for a visit Wednesday, and VCU is coming in on Thursday.
Comments