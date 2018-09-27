Top in-state lineman checks in with Gamecocks

Conway 2020 defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway visited South Carolina unofficially for the Georgia game and he hears regularly from the Gamecocks.
USC and Clemson are among his 14 offers. Some others are Maryland, Georgia, East Carolina, Alabama, Duke, Ole Miss, Coastal Carolina and Louisville. Hemingway attended Clemson’s spring game and plans to return for a game this season but is not sure when.
He said coaches like his athleticism and his ability to play inside and outside. Hemingway’s brother Junior played receiver and Michigan and in the NFL.
Notes:
▪ Spartanburg running back Zykamren Robinson took an unofficial visit to Tennessee last weekend and said he enjoyed the day. He said he plans to take an official visit back to Knoxville for the Alabama game Oct. 20. He has offers from South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Colorado State, East Carolina, Purdue and others. Robinson said he last talked with USC recruiter Bobby Bentley a couple of weeks ago. He said Tennessee and Colorado State are showing the strongest interest at this point and he’s looking at an official visit to Fort Collins.
▪ Atlanta running back Tahj Gary of Atlanta said he has mind pretty much made up and he plans to announce his decision early next month. He has been to Auburn twice in the last three weeks and he plans to visit Virginia Tech for the Notre Dame game Oct. 5. He has an offer from USC but he said he’s not getting much from the Gamecocks at this point. He said Virginia Tech, UCF, Mississippi State, Auburn and North Carolina are showing him the most at this point. He has an official to Virginia Tech November 3rd and he’ll also take one to Mississippi State.
▪ USC assistant coach Chuck Martin visited 6-foot-9 big man Wildens Leveque on Wednesday. Virginia Tech recruiter also was in. Leveque visited VCU last weekend and will visit UMass this weekend. He visits South Carolina next weekend.
Comments