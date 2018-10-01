USC target gets up-close look at Gamecocks practice during official visit

South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin hosted a primary target for an official visit over the weekend in Gerald Drumgoole of Rochester, N.Y.
The 6-foot-5 Drumgoole visited with his family, then returned to his school in Indiana but not before getting a complete view of what USC and Martin have to offer.
“It was great,” Drumgoole said. “The campus stood out to me. It was a great campus. The facilities were great. It was a fun environment. Coach Martin is definitely a family person first and he just made me feel comfortable while I was there. I just really enjoyed it.”
With practice underway, Drumgoole got the chance to watch a typical Martin-led workout knowing the Gamecocks like him as a big guard and small forward.
“I think it was very tough,” he said. “He definitely pays attention to detail and there’s a lot that you can learn and it obviously gets you better. They love the fact the players take pride on defense, take pride in offensive rebounding and getting out and learning how to score.”
Drumgoole said he connected with all the players and spent most of his time with Justin Minaya, A.J Lawson and Keyshawn Bryant.
There is no leader at this point, and Drumgoole said he plans to take official visits to Miami, Georgia and Georgetown before making a decision. He’s expecting a follow up visit from Gamecock assistant coach Bruce Shingler on Tuesday.
Notes
▪ USC offered 2020 WR Michael Redding of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Some of his other offers are Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Arkansas, Syracuse, Missouri and Mississippi State.
▪ Basketball recruit PJ Hall (6-9) of Dorman made an unofficial visit to Georgia on Saturday. “It was really fun. I had a great time at practice and got to know Coach (Tom) Crean better.” Hall also has been to USC, Clemson and Florida for unofficial visits this football season.
