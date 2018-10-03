‘It’s going to be a great visit’: Frank Martin, USC to host prospect from Maine

Two official visits are down for basketball prospect Wildens Leveque of Brocton, Maine, and a third is coming up this weekend at South Carolina.
The 6-foot-9 Leveque visited VCU and Massachusetts the last two weekends. This weekend he will be at USC on an official visit with his mother and his uncle.
“I’m hearing it’s going to be really interesting. It’s going to be a great visit,” Leveque said. “I’m looking for the opportunity I have to play in the SEC, and looking at what they can do with me and how they could utilize my skill to the way they play.”
Coaches from USC, Virginia Tech and VCU were in to see him last week and he’s expecting VCU to make a return visit Thursday.
After the USC visit, Leveque said he might visit Penn State depending on how the USC visit goes. He’s also been talking with Virginia Tech about a possible visit. He said he plans to make his decision within the next couple of weeks with USC, VCU and UMass the current top three.
He added that UMass has some extra appeal because it’s the home-state school, but that won’t be an overriding factor.
“To be honest, I really just want to get to a school that’s the right fit for me and where I could see myself playing the next four years,” he said.
Leveque attends Gould Academy in Bethel, Maine. He averaged 14 points and 13 rebounds per game last season.
Notes
▪ WR Jadon Haselwood of Ellenwood, Ga., decommitted from Georgia on Tuesday night. He had a USC offer prior to his commitment in March.
▪ USC offered 2020 CB De’Arre McDonald of Murfreesboro, Tenn. He took an unofficial visit to Louisville last weekend and the Cardinals were his first offer.
