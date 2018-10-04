Columbia-area wide receiver visiting Gamecocks, Tigers and more

Dutch Fork 2020 wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is making as many moves off the field as on it. Hyatt is visiting as many schools for games this season as he can get to. On the field he is among the state’s top receivers with 22 catches for 402 yards and eight touchdowns for the state’s No. 1 team.
Hyatt has been to Clemson twice and last weekend, he visited Duke. This Saturday, he will visit Virginia Tech and the following weekend he’s planning to visit South Carolina for the Texas A&M game.
His offers remain Virginia Tech, Duke and Virginia and he’s also been hearing lately from North Carolina and Penn State. Clemson and USC also are on him hard and he feels offers from those two shouldn’t been too far off.
“They say they are real close,” Hyatt said of Clemson. “I’ve been talking with Jeff Scott and he’s coming to the River Bluff game this (Friday) to watch me. As far as a an offer, we are very close. They are the ones that I’ve been talking to the most. They are very involved and I’ve been talking to Coach Scott.”
And what receiver wouldn’t be interested in Clemson right now with the promise of freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence spreading the ball all over the field. That has to be a receiver’s dream.
“It is, it is,” Hyatt said. “I grew up, not watching Trevor Lawrence but I’ve seen his Hudl (video) and all that. I saw him in person when I went up there and we talked for a little bit. It would be amazing to play with him.”
He also likes the overall look of the Clemson offense.
“I like it a lot,” he said. “Me as a receiver and seeing the receivers they have put in the league, to me that’s big. As far as them recruiting me, it means a lot to me. I didn’t grow up a Clemson fan but right now it doesn’t matter. Right now, I’m keeping everything open and whatever team shows the most love and the team that I fall in love with, that’s the one that I’m going to choose.”
USC receivers coach and offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon has been working Hyatt for the Gamecocks and he’s been successful in getting him lined up for an unofficial visit.
“We’ve been in touch about me coming to a game, and the ones he wanted me to come to I already had another visit,” he said. “I’m coming next weekend when they play Texas A&M. I really believe I’ll be at that game. We are very close (on an offer). I’m just keeping everything open and staying focused.”
Hyatt said he has no favorite at this time and plans to continue with his unofficial visits this season.
Notes:
▪ Byrnes 2022 offensive lineman Eli Henderson (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) plans to attend the South Carolina-Missouri game Saturday after getting an invitation from the Gamecocks.
▪ 2020 Gamecocks target Terrance Williams, a 6-foot-6 forward from Washington, D.C., will take an official visit to Stanford this weekend. He’s already taken an official visit to Virginia.
▪ RHP Andy Peters (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) of Logan (JC) in Illinois committed to USC. He’ll be a sophomore this season at Logan.
▪ Smyrna, Ga., 2021 shortstop Michael Braswell committed to South Carolina. He also drew recruiting interest from Clemson, Arizona State, Florida State, LSU, UCLA, Florida and Vanderbilt.
