Top national recruit decomitted from Georgia, and he’s talking to Will Muschamp

Dacula, Ga. cornerback Jalen Perry announced a decommitment from Georgia Thursday night after nearly a year in the Bulldog’s 2019 recruiting class. And South Carolina is one of the schools that could benefit. He visited for the Georgia game and is returning Saturday for the Missouri game.
“I’m looking at some other schools right now, schools like South Carolina that have some interest in me and continue to recruit me throughout this process,” Perry said earlier this week. “I would say I’m definitely still looking for that best fit for me and my family, looking for the best situation. I’m just not sure where I’m going to end up right now.”
Perry has a long-standing relationship with Gamecock head coach Will Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson. He has worked out privately for them at camp and he also visited for a pair games in the 2017 season.
“Talk to them very often, multiple times per week,” Perry said. “I talk to those guys a lot about a lot of different things, just South Carolina in general and how they see me fitting in in their program. Those guys do a great job of always communicating with me and stuff like that. The Gamecocks are really high with me because I’ve always liked it in Columbia.”
Perry said all of the exposure to Muschamp and the Gamecocks leaves him in a comfortable position with them when it comes to thinking about his future on the field.
“I’m familiar with them and their coaching style and they are familiar with me and how I play,” he said. “They like long, physical corners. They say I have good height and size for the position. They like my ball skills and how I play the ball in the air. And my athleticism and man to man skills, they think I fit great great into their system and the style of corners that they are looking for.”
Perry also has been to Georgia and Auburn and plans to visit Florida and Michigan. He said he will take all five of his official visits and USC will get one. At this point, Perry said, USC, Florida, Auburn and Michigan all are recruiting him hard. But, he said, the Gamecocks are making that extra effort.
“I don’t think there’s another school that talks to me quite as much. The Gamecocks always show a whole lot of love.”
Perry said his parents will join him on his visit to USC Saturday.
