Highly rated recruit decommitted from UGA, then had good talk with Muschamp, T-Rob

Dacula, Ga., cornerback Jalen Perry has been a prime South Carolina target since before he decommitted from Georgia last week. And his first visit post-decommitment was Saturday to the Gamecocks for the Missouri game. It was beneficial unofficial visit for Perry and Will Muschamp.
“I had a great a great conversation with Coach Muschamp and Coach T-Rob,” Perry said. “I enjoyed the game. It was a big win for them. It was a great time and I had a great time while I was there. They just told me that they want me there, fitting in there with my versatility in the secondary and how long I am on the outside. They just think I’ll be a great fit in their system and they kind of broke down my film and told me that’s what they want me to be.”
Perry has been to USC several times over the past two years. He visited for the Georgia game earlier this season, he made a camp appearance last summer, and he was in for two games in 2017. He knows well the Gamecock depth chart and his chance for early playing time.
“I think there’s definitely opportunity there,” he said. “Both their corners this year are seniors and they’ll be moving on next year. So, the opportunity is there and I think I’ll work and compete with the guys that are there for that corner position, so that that’s what I’m coming in looking to do there.”
Muschamp also knows what he’s losing at corner and that’s why he’s made Perry a high priority, a fact he’s shared with him.
“He’s telling me I’m definitely important, definitely someone they want to help build depth,” Perry said. “They have young DBs and they want me to add to that list. I’m definitely important to them.”
Perry will take an unofficial visit to Michigan this weekend and he also plans to visit Florida. He’s also considering Auburn. He said he would not rule out another visit to USC this season.
Perry still plans to take his official visits before making a decision. At this point he said none of the top four schools with him stands out.
Notes:
▪ Charlotte RB/LB Quavaris Crouch had an official visit to Michigan scheduled for this coming weekend but he’s postponed that until Nov. 3 according to Rivals. Instead, he possibly will take an unofficial visit to South Carolina on Saturday according to the report. The report also stated Crouch might return to Clemson next weekend for the N.C. State game. He was at Clemson for the Syracuse game and he reportedly has an official visit with the Tigers set for Nov. 17.
▪ Nashville athlete Jashon Watkins said USC is still involved in his recruiting and he plans to visit soon. The Gamecocks are in his final eight with Memphis, Mississippi State, Louisville, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Arkansas.
▪ One-time Gamecocks defensive end target Dante Walker of Ellenwood, Ga., committed to Arkansas.
▪ USC landed a commitment for 2019 from Northwest Florida State College right-handed pitcher Thomas Farr. He’s a native of Tyrone, Ga. Last season as a starter he was 8-6 with a 4.79 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 67.2 innings.
▪ Chattanooga 2021 third baseman Cooper Kinney committed to the Gamecocks on Monday. Here’s a Perfect Game scouting report from a summer observation: “There’s no doubting his ability to hit as he went through the left side for both a single and a double, though he also turned on a 3-2 pitch putting an impressive swing on the ball. After working ahead 3-0 and taking the next two pitches for strikes, Kinney let his loose hands go to work, driving the ball to the right-center field gap for a standup double which registered 91 mph off the barrel.”
▪ North Augusta 2021 guard Russell Felton Jr. visited USC on Saturday.
