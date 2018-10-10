Recently offered DB, son of NFL great, set for official visit with Gamecocks

He may be best known right now for being the son of a college and NFL hall of famer, but cornerback Shilo Sanders of Cedar Hill, Texas, is hoping to make a name for himself at the next level and beyond.
Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders, will begin that process this weekend with his first official visit and it will be to South Carolina.
He was offered by the Gamecocks in late September and has been in conversation with Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson since then. The Gamecocks are still looking for corners in their 2019 class since they will lose a pair of senior starters after the season and three overall.
The visit also will give Sanders a chance to watch another of the offering teams in Texas A&M. He picked up an offer from his dad’s alma mater, Florida State, on Tuesday night. He also has offers from Colorado State, Syracuse, UCF, Arkansas, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Georgia and others.
He said he also will take an official visit to Colorado State in December. He has not yet settled on favorites and said he’s still open to all the schools recruiting him.
According to MaxPreps, through five games this season Sanders recorded 10 tackles, one interception and recovered a fumble.
And like his dad, the younger Sanders also is a baseball prospect as an outfielder with offers in that sport from Oregon State and UCF, among others.
His brother Shedeur is the sophomore quarterback on the team and already holds offers from Florida State, Florida, Houston, LSU, Louisville, Oregon, Penn State, Syracuse and Baylor, according to Rivals.
In-state QB to visit
Class of 2020 QB Jesse Sanders of South Aiken High plans to attend Saturday’s game at USC with Texas A&M at the invitation of the Gamecocks.
“My interest level with the Gamecocks is the highest out of the other few colleges that are recruiting me. It has always been my dream school and after getting an invite to the game, it has boosted my interest even more than before. I can’t wait to go this weekend.”
Sanders (6-4 200) said USC offensive recruiter Bryan McClendon came by his school and told him he liked his film and the fact he’s a two-sport athlete. He also plays baseball. He’s also listed as a receiver for the Thoroughbreds. Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State are two others he’s been talking to.
South Carolina already has Myrtle Beach QB Luke Doty committed for the 2020 class.
Note: USC wide receiver commit Keveon Mullins plans to return to Columbia on Saturday for the Gamecocks’ game with Texas A&M.
