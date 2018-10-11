South Carolina looking for another commitment from Tennessee powerhouse

South Carolina has a commitment out of Murfreesboro, Tenn., for the 2019 class in defensive end Joe Anderson, who will visit Saturday for the Texas A&M game. And the Gamecocks’ area recruiter Bobby Bentley is now going after Anderson’s 2020 cornerback teammate De’Arre McDonald. Bentley recently offered, and McDonald, with Anderson’s heavy influence, is looking hard at the Gamecocks.
“Running back coach (Bentley) talked to me and said he had heard a lot about me and came to watch me play,” McDonald said. “After the game, Joe told me that they liked me and would be in contact soon. Two weeks later they offered me. It was unbelievable, it was crazy. He (Bentley) said he liked how I move and I have great size to be a corner and I move well. He said they want me to be a Gamecock.”
McDonald (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) recently visited Louisville and he has an offer from the Cardinals. He also plans to visit USC at some point.
“I’ve been talking with Coach Bentley and he informed me they are giving me a full ride and really want me to come visit and start a bond with them and see how they are and get a feel for each other,” McDonald said.
The Gamecocks have been attempting to upgrade at the corner position through recent classes and McDonald is confident he could be an early contributor. He has three interceptions this season.
“I’m an athletic player, I can make tackles in open field and I cover well,” he said. “I’m still working on my speed. I’m just an overall good corner, I do everything maybe better than what normal corners do.”
As for his pal Anderson and his efforts to persuade him to join him in Columbia, McDonald said he’s listening.
“He talks to me as much as possible, he tells me all the time to come and visit with him just to see how it is. He wants me to be on the same team. We talk here and there, we talk a lot. That’s my guy.”
McDonald actually grew up in Detroit and is a fan of the Michigan Wolverines. He only recently moved to Tennessee so he’s not latched on to any one team in the SEC area, at this point.
For the season, he has 19 tackles, four interceptions and five pass break-ups.
