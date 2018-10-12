The different reason top in-state basketball recruit will be at USC on Friday

P.J. Hall, a 2020 6-foot-9 Dorman frontcourt player, will be in Columbia on Friday but not for a basketball visit with the Gamecocks.
He’ll be there to watch his sister play with the Florida volleyball team against South Carolina. Hall said his next recruiting visit will be next weekend to Tennessee. He has been to USC, Florida and Georgia. He said Wake Forest is the latest school to pick up the recruiting interest in him.
Notes:
▪ Stanford Thursday offered South Carolina quarterback commitment Ryan Hilinski according to 247Sports. Unofficially, that gives him 9 offers from Pac-12 schools. Hilinski, despite offers still coming in, has never wavered from his Gamecock commitment.
▪ Among the visitors scheduled for USC this weekend is Cedar Hill, Texas corner Shilo Sanders. He’s coming in for an official visit. He’s the son of Deion Sanders.
▪ It also was reported earlier in the week that running back/linebacker Quavaris Crouch of Charlotte will be in Columbia Saturday on an unofficial visit.
▪ Blythewood 2021 safety Jordan Burrell and his brother Joshua Burrell, a 2021 wide receiver, plan to visit USC Saturday for the Texas A&M game. They visited Virginia Tech last weekend.
▪ Spring Valley kicker Alex Herrera visited USC last weekend for the Missouri game. That was his second visit this season with the Gamecocks.
“Truly really enjoyed my visits there,” Herrera said. “I was able to stand on their sidelines and enjoy the locker room after. Coach Hutzler has been in contact with me throughout this process which has guided me and he has been very helpful. He has offered me to come back to any game. They are still assessing their kicking needs for 2019.”
Herrera will visit Virginia this Saturday. He’s also heard from Charlotte, East Tennessee State and VMI.
