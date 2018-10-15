Son of Pro Football Hall of Famer had ‘amazing’ visit at South Carolina

Cedar Hill, Texas, cornerback Shilo Sanders made an official visit to South Carolina this past weekend arriving Saturday morning with his two brothers in tow and leaving Sunday. The son of Hall of Fame corner Deion Sanders made USC his first official visit and he feels the Gamecocks set the bar high for the others.
“Overall the visit was amazing, it was just great and we loved it,” Sanders said. “I didn’t do much with the players but we watched the game. The crowd the crowd was crazy. The crowd was lit. We got a chance to see the campus and facilities and the facilities were great. What really caught my attention was the indoor facility. That was amazing.”
Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson are recruiting Sanders hard and selling him on their need at corner next season. Sanders focused on that position during the game and imagined how he might fit in with the Gamecocks’ defense.
“The good thing about Coach T-Rob’s is that he will play his corners’ strengths,” Sanders said. “Like me, being a great press man corner, he will have me in press a lot. He’s a coach who likes playing to your strength.”
Sanders also got the chance to meet with Muschamp and he got the inside from him on what he’s trying to build.
“Just telling me about school and what they have to offer, what they stand for, what they’re trying to do and what they’re trying to accomplish,” he said. “He told me they’re interested in me and I’ll have a home there if I want to make that decision.”
Sanders said he does not have any other visits set at this point but he plans to set other officials with Florida State and Colorado State.
His younger brother Shedeur, who is a highly regarded quarterback in the 2021 class with offers from Florida State, LSU, Louisville, Oregon, Penn State and others, was with him on the visit and the Gamecocks are going to recruit him as well.
“Oh, yeah, most definitely,” he said. “They are going to come watch him throw in December. I was expressing to Coach Muschamp and Coach T-Rob that it would be great for us to play together. That’s something we would want to do.”
Sanders said it’s too early in the process for him to name a clear leader but the Gamecocks are going to have a say on where he plays his college ball.
“I like them a lot,” Sanders said. “That’s the only school I’ve visited and I like what they have to offer and I could definitely see myself there. I’m not going to make my decision until after the season but I definitely like it. I definitely like it a lot.”
Some other reported offers for Sanders are Georgia, Oregon, Texas A&M, Syracuse, Nebraska and Arkansas.
Notes:
▪ Donta Scott, a 6-foot-6 forward from Philadelphia, did not announce a commitment Sunday. That makes Monday the expected D-Day. Scott took official visits to USC, Maryland, Temple, La Salle and Seton Hall.
▪ South Carolina QB commitment Ryan Hilinski has been planning to sign and enroll early in Columbia. However, the Stanford Rivals site reported that after getting an offer from the Cardinal last week, Hiliniski “is open to the idea” of waiting until February because Stanford doesn’t take early enrollees.
▪ Charlotte running back/linebacker Quavaris Crouch made his first visit to USC this season Saturday for the Texas A&M game. Crouch has been to Clemson once this season and is expected back for the NC State game and for an official visit in November.
▪ Sanford, Fla., tight end Julius Pierce (6-foot-4, 247 pounds) visited USC Saturday for the Texas A&M game.
“My son enjoyed his visit very much,” Joanne Pierce, his mother, said. “He loves the stadium and was very impressed with the involvement from the stands. The training facilities are awesome.” She said her son is on USC’s radar but has no offer yet from the Gamecocks. Charlotte and FIU are his two biggest offers to date.
▪ Fort Valley, Ga., cornerback Keyshawn Cobb visited USC Saturday.
▪ USC target CB Jalen Perry visited Michigan Saturday and got the chance to meet former Wolverine great Desmond Howard.
