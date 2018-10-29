He’ll play a new position in college, but Will Muschamp wants him at South Carolina

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp loves to uncover hidden gems within the state, players who are not heavily recruited but who he feels can be developed into winners with the Gamecocks. He’s found another in the 2019 class in Mullins athlete Xavier Legette (6-foot-3, 190 pounds). Legette visited USC for the Tennessee game and might eventually call Columbia home.
“I feel like I fit in pretty good with them” Legette said. “The quarterback throws the ball pretty well. I just need to work on my route running a little bit so I can get open.”
Legette plays quarterback for the unbeaten Auctioneers but said the Gamecocks like him primarily as a receiver though he also talked Saturday with defensive coordinator and secondary coach Travaris Robinson about playing over there.
Legette also met with Muschamp in his office and got an offer from the Gamecocks’ head man, though it came with a twist.
“He was telling me about how my recruiting process going,” Legette said. “He said I’ve got a full scholarship offer from there right now but as of right now I can’t enroll in June. “I have to enroll Aug. 1 when the school starts because he doesn’t have enough (scholarship) numbers right now. He put me on the scholarship with the 2020 class.”
Legette said that arrangement is fine with him though he wasn’t prepared to say yes right away. He also has an offer from Coastal Carolina and is hearing from Georgia State and Wake Forest. He also has been to Coastal Carolina and Georgia State for games.
“I’m still looking around to see what other opportunities come, and I’m trying to wait a little more to make sure everything is good school-wise.”
Legette said he won’t take too long to make a decision and he plans to return to USC for the Chattanooga game.
Notes:
▪ Nokesville, Va., offensive lineman Jakai Moore was back at South Carolina for the Tennessee game. He took his official visit with the Gamecocks in April. He’s also been looking at Clemson, Penn State, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Miami and Florida.
▪ Hoschton, Ga., 2021 corner Emon Hill visited South Carolina on Saturday for the Tennessee game.
“The visit was great. The campus and facilities are top of the line. The fans are #1. I can see myself playing in Columbia.”
Hill has not yet landed offers but he’s also getting interest from Mississippi State, Louisville, Oregon State and Kentucky. He is going to Tennessee on Nov. 3 and Notre Dame the next weekend.
▪ Hopewell, Va., 2021 athlete TreVeyon Henderson was in for a visit with the Gamecocks on Saturday.
“I had a great time there, they have very nice facilities and a lot of fans. They talk very highly of me, they like my speed and how aggressive I am. They’re talking about offering me sometime around the end of my season.”
The Gamecocks like him as a safety. He’s also getting interest from Indiana and Michigan and he’s planning visits to Virginia, Temple and Cincinnati.
▪ Kings Mountain, NC.., 2021 linebacker Dameon Wilson has a USC offer and was back Saturday night for his second game of the season. He also was in for the Georgia game.
“It’s a great school and I love the environment the fans make.”
He also has an offer from North Carolina and has visited there. He also went to Clemson for the Syracuse game. Two of his teammates in the 2021 class, WR Kobe Paysour and DE Javari Wilson also visited.
▪ Some other confirmed visitors at South Carolina on Saturday were Carvers Bay Janaz Sumpter, Georgia defensive line commitment Travon Walker, Hilton Head 2020 cornerChristian Miller, 2021 linebacker Nicholas Fairweather of Orleans, Ontario, 2022 DB Marquis Killebrew of Snellville, Ga.
