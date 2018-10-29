He’s massive, he’s hardly played football and he’s got an offer from the Gamecocks

Two-way lineman Wisdom Asaboro (6-foot-8, 275 pounds), a native of Nigeria who attends Covenant Day School in Matthews, N.C. has suddenly burst onto the recruiting scene. South Carolina and North Carolina were his first offers and Clemson is also entering the fray.
Asaboro visited the Gamecocks this past weekend for the Tennessee game and is scheduled to visit Clemson this Saturday when the Tigers host Louisville.
“Told me he had a great time,” his coach Chris James said. “I haven’t had a chance to talk to him too much. It’s real early in the process and he’s just trying to do some basic level introduction stuff where you find out more about the schools. He’s going to take his time and figure out what’s the best fit for him.”
Asaboro also has offers from Duke, Georgia, Virginia Tech and Virginia according to his coach. He’s also been to Duke for a game. His coach adds that Asaboro is an excellent student.
“Academics are very, very important to him,” James said. “The American colleges to him are fascinating. He’s trying to find the right academics for him and athletically he’s trying to do the same thing. He’s really looking at the full picture of the school. International programs are going to be important to him.”
Bobby Bentley is recruiting Asaboro for the Gamecocks, and he’s been in communications with the coach. And the recruiters are learning that Asaboro is definitely a sign and develop prospect.
“With Wisdom being so raw, everybody knows it’s going to take him a little bit of time for him to lean the game,” his coach said. “I’m just telling people it’s not going to be an overnight thing where he’s going to get there and be your top guy. It’s going to be a process of taking some time to slow the game down and learn the game.”
Asaboro plays defensive line for James but he projects for either the offensive or defensive line and there is no consensus among the recruiters about which position he would play. He also plays basketball.
What’s also not known at this point about Asaboro is which class he will sign with. James said he can sign for the 2019 class but he does have the opportunity to return to high school for another season and sign with the 2020 class.
