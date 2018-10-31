Gamecocks among favorites to land former Georgia commitment

Four teams have emerged as the frontrunners for former Georgia cornerback commitment Jalen Perry of Dacula, Ga.
South Carolina, Michigan, Auburn and Florida have a chance to land Perry after he wraps up his visits in December.
Perry has been to USC twice for games this season. He’s also gone to Michigan for the Wisconsin game. He said he likes the coaches at Michigan and knows some of their recruits.
He plans to take an official visit to Florida in a couple of weeks and will visit Auburn in November. He also will return to USC for the home game against UT-Chattanooga.
USC defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson visited with Perry at his school last Friday, the same day his Michigan recruiter was in to scout his game. Perry said Robinson is on him hard.
“He called me the other day. We talk multiple times a week,” Perry said. “They like me a lot, they are real high on me. I’m real excited about what their coaching staff thinks of me.”
Perry said he will also take an official visit to USC after the season, meaning he’ll take at least two more visits with the Gamecocks.
He is not claiming a favorite among his four and said each is recruiting him hard.
Notes
▪ PK Alex Herrera of Spring Valley was back at USC last Saturday, his third visit for a game this season. Herrera said the visit went well and he’s been invited back for the UT-Chattanooga game.
▪ USC offered 2022 RB Quintavious Lockett of Atlanta. He also was offered by Georgia.
