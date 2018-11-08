Gamecocks assistant has tight connection to coach close to Deion Sanders’ son

South Carolina defensive coordinator and secondary coach Travaris Robinson remains in touch with Cedar Hill, Texas cornerback Shilo Sanders. He’s also in touch with Sanders’ defensive coordinator, a close friend of Robinson’s according to Sanders.
Sanders took an official visit to USC in October and remains highly interested.
“I like them. I think the program has a lot of potential to be up there,” Sanders said. “To be one of the top just watching them play and watching them get better throughout the season.”
Tennessee is the newest offer for Sanders. He has been unofficially to Florida State also plans to visit Michigan State in December.
Notes:
▪ Mullins athlete Xavier Legette was offered by Tennessee. He plans to visit there this weekend. He also has a grayshirt offer from USC and has visited there and will return next weekend for the Chattanooga game.
▪ Aop target for USC women’s basketball, 6-foot-3 Laeticia Amihere of Ontario, is set to announce Wednesday at 6 p.m.. South Carolina, Kentucky and Louisville are the finalists.
▪ The Gamecocks offered 2019 Fort Lauderdale WR/DB Zay Flowers (5-foot-11, 160 pounds). He once was committed to Nebraska. He’s taken an official visit to Kansas State. He also reports offers from Boston College, NC State, Wake Forest, Pitt, Kentucky and others.
▪ San Jacinto College left-handed pitcher Luke Little (6-8 220) committed to the Gamecocks. He’s a native of Matthews, N.C. According to stats compiled by MaxPreps, last season in high school Little batted .462 with two homers and 22 RBIs, and on the mound he was 5-3 with a 1.14 ERA with 91 strikeouts and 35 walks in 49 innings. Opponents batted .110 against him.
