Florida recruit has ties to two former Gamecocks, could help at position of need

South Carolina continues to track the cornerback market, especially after losing the commitment of DJ Daniel to Georgia last week. The Gamecocks have their eye on Fort Lauderdale corner Zay Flowers (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) and he announced an offer from them last week. His next move with them will be an official visit possibly for the Akron weekend.
“I like the SEC,” Flower said. “I’ve been texting Coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) a lot. I like the position that he wants me at and he’s going to make me a Gamecock, that’s what he said. He likes that I can cover, move my hips and I’m physical.”
Flowers said Robinson has been recruiting him since last summer and he’s still doing his due diligence to learn more about the program.
“I’m still learning about it because I know a couple of people that went there, Chris Lammons and Skai Moore,” he said. “Skai Moore went to my school and Chris Lammons is like my brother’s best friend, so I’m talking to them about it.”
Flowers has taken an official visit to Kansas State and he will take one to Nebraska this weekend. His Rivals recruiting profile lists him as having been committed to Nebraska at one time but he said he’s never committed to anyone. He said he plans to visit NC State and Boston College in December.
Flowers said he’s not favoring anyone at this point and he’s not sure if he’ll sign early. He said NC State, Boston College and Kansas State have been recruiting him the hardest and Robinson also is making a strong effort with daily communication.
Notes:
▪ Mullins athlete Xavier Legette on Saturday went to Tennessee on an unofficial visit. The Vols offered Legette last week. He plans a return visit to South Carolina this Saturday.
“It was great, I loved it,” he said of Tennessee. “I toured the campus. It’s really big. I like how it’s set up. The sports facility is great. The coaches were telling me I need to get up there as soon as possible. They say they want me to be a part of the Vols build up. They said I can play any position I want and they also want me to play some quarterback.”
Legette plans another visit to USC this weekend.
▪ OL Nigel Jenkins (6-4 350) of Southside Christian took an unofficial visit to Memphis over the weekend. “It went really well, it was very cold but still had a good time.” Jenkins also visited USC for the Tennessee game. “The Gamecocks really like me but unfortunately they are out of 2019 spots, so it depends on who commits and who doesn’t commit.” He also has visited Kentucky.
