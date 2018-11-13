South Carolina competing with Northeast power for help at defensive back

Tampa cornerback recruit Johnny Dixon has played his last high school game and is now getting down to deciding where he will play his college career. He took official visits to USC and Penn State those are the two schools still recruiting him the hardest.
Dixon said he’s in regular contact with USC’s Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson and at this point the Gamecocks are his favorite.
“I like them a lot to be honest with you,” Dixon said. “I’ll be committed real soon. I should be. I just feel the most comfortable with them and I can see the program growing. They say I have the chance to come in and compete for a spot in the lineup.”
Dixon took his official visit to USC back in June and he took his official to Penn State in late September. He’s returning to USC with his mother for the Akron weekend and it’s at that time when a commitment to the Gamecocks is possible.
“Probably happen on my visit,” he said. “I’m not sure, I’m just saying if I do it will probably be then.”
Dixon is a heavily offered prospect with Alabama, Miami, Ohio State, Louisville, West Virginia, Nebraska, Georgia and Florida State among those on his list.
USC assistant coach Kyle Krantz was down to check on Dixon last week and he’s expecting Penn State to come in this week. He’s also been hearing some from Florida recently.
According to stats compiled for MaxPreps, Dixon had 15 tackles and four passes defended this season.
