Gamecocks still have a chance to flip Virginia Tech running back commit

South Carolina still has a shot with Atlanta running back Tahj Gary. Gary committed to Virginia Tech in October but has not shut down the recruiting. He plans to take an unofficial visit to USC this Saturday then return for an official visit on Dec. 7. He visited USC three times earlier this year prior to the start of the season.
“I’m going up for a game, I’ve never been up for a game, so that’s what I’m going to do,” Gary said. “They still want me there. I’ve been talking to Coach Bentley and Will Muschamp. I’ve talked to them a couple of days in a row now. They see me as a four down back. Just being able to block, catch the ball out of the backfield and make first downs with running.”
Gary said he also has an official visit set to Virginia Tech for Nov. 30 and he’s also looking at UCF and Kentucky for possible official visits.
The question for the Gamecocks is, can they turn him from Virginia Tech thru these next two visits?
“It depends on how my official visits go at both places to be honest with you,” Gary said.
According to stats from MaxPreps, this season Gary has rushed for 1217 yards, averaging over 10 yards per carry, and has scored 13 touchdowns. He also has 26 catches for 516 yards and 7 touchdowns. For his career Gay has rushed for 3265 yards and has a total of 69 touchdowns.
The Gamecocks have one running back commitment in the class in Kevin Harris of Hinesville, GA. This season, according to MaxPreps, Harris has rushed for 1466 yards and 22 touchdowns and has rushed for 4010 yards and 42 touchdowns in his career.
The Gamecocks have four junior running backs and two freshmen running backs in the program.
Notes:
▪ Madison, Ala., corner Jaydon Hill of Madison, Ala is scheduled for an official visit with the Gamecocks. He’s currently committed to Florida.
▪ Two USC cornerback targets are scheduled for visits to Big Ten schools this weekend. Zay Flowers of Fort Lauderdale will visit Nebraska and Jalen Perry of Dacula, Ga., is set to see Michigan again. Perry will visit USC officially for the Akron weekend.
