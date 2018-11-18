He was committed elsewhere before visiting South Carolina. He’s not committed anymore

One of the new cornerback targets for South Carolina is Dequanteous Watts (6-foot-1, 171 pounds) of Atlanta. He picked up an offer from the Gamecocks last week and Saturday he was in to watch them perform against UT-Chattanooga. Watts was a UCF commitment but the Gamecocks are now in play with him.
“It went good last night,” Watts said before he backed off his pledge. “I spent the night at South Carolina so I saw them again this morning. Players, coaches, fans (stood out the most) and I saw them playing freshmen too.”
Watts said he talked about the game with head coach Will Muschamp, defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson and his recruiter Bryan McClendon. He met again Sunday with Muschamp and McClendon before heading home. He said the coaches like what he could bring to their defense.
“Very physical and I bring a lot speed to the defensive side of the ball and I have great length. I think I can fit in with that (USC defense), competition-wise and playing-wise and everything else about it.”
Watts is not in a hurry because he won’t sign until February. He also plans to visit Georgia and Auburn and he will return to USC for an official visit in January.
