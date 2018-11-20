Deion Sanders’ son on South Carolina: ‘I love them’

South Carolina missed out on one of its top cornerback targets Monday when Dacula, Ga., corner Jalen Perry committed to Michigan following an official visit to Ann Arbor. Perry had made multiple unofficial visits to USC and was scheduled for an official visit with the Gamecocks Dec. 1. Fortunately for the Gamecocks, they have a bevy of quality cornerback targets still on the board including Shilo Sanders of Cedar Hill, Texas.
Sanders took his official visit to USC on Oct. 12 and the Gamecocks are keeping up the pursuit of the son of one the most famous corners in football history, Deion Sanders.
“I love them,” Sanders said. “As of right now that’s the only school I’ve visited so I’ve got to take some other visits. I’m not going to say that (the favorite), I’m just going to say I like them a lot. I don’t really have a favorite because I haven’t really seen anything. But I like them a lot, for sure.”
USC head coach Will Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson were in touch with Sanders Monday via text messaging. He said Robinson plans to be out to watch him soon in a playoff game.
Tennessee has become a major player as well and Sanders said he will set up an official visit with the Vols. He does have an official visit set with Colorado State for Dec. 14 and is looking at Michigan State and Florida State for possible visits as well.
Sanders plays in the private school league in Texas and said his team should win the 2A state title this season. MaxPreps has Sanders thru nine games with four interceptions, one fumble recovery, 17 tackles, 605 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.
Notes:
▪ Sebring, Fla., South Carolina offered running back D.J. Williams. He currently is committed to Appalachian State but he’s also picked up recent offers from Ole Miss, Texas, Tennessee, Miami and Auburn.
▪ Reform, Ala., 2020 defensive lineman Jah-Marien Latham committed to Alabama. He visited USC on Saturday.
▪ Atlanta running back Tahj Gary saw his season come to an end Friday night with a broken leg he suffered while going up for a pass. Gary is the subject of a recruiting battle between USC and Virginia Tech. He is committed to the Hokies but has been to USC several times. He was scheduled for an unofficial visit to USC this past Saturday but his surgery kept him home. He is scheduled for official visits to Tech on Nov. 30 and USC on Dec. 7 and he said he plans to make those visits despite the broken leg which will sideline him for about three to four months. He’s also talking to Mississippi State, UCF and Kentucky about possible official visits.
▪ Cornerback Collin Duncan has taken unofficial visits to South Carolina and Mississippi State and he said those two are his top two at this point with no leader. He has not scheduled his officials but those two will get those visits. He’s not sure about any other officials at this point. Duncan said he talked with his USC recruiter Pat Washington recently. He’s also heard from defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson. He said both still feel encouraged about him. He plans to be an early signee. Duncan said he had 2 interceptions this season. On offense he had 582 total yards and scored 9 touchdowns.
▪ Dutch Fork 2020 wide receiver Jalin Hyatt landed another big offer over the weekend from Michigan. “It’s means a lot to me. With a traditional team like that, it was big for me.” Hyatt also holds offers from Virginia Tech, Virginia, Indiana and Duke. Clemson and USC also are showing interest. He had planned to visit Clemson last Saturday but had to scratch those plans. He’s not sure about his travel plans for this Saturday.
