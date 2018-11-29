Gamecocks trying to flip lineman from Big Ten school

South Carolina recently jumped into the recruiting party for Memphis offensive lineman Matthew Bedford (6-foot-6, 260 pounds). He has been committed to Indiana but in recent weeks the recruiting interest has picked up to the point he’s decided to check out the Gamecocks and Mississippi State before finalizing his plans.
“They (USC) got involved with him about a month or so ago,” Bedford’s coach Marcus Wimberly said. “They like his length, his athleticism and his upside. He has a tremendous among of upside. He’s a well mannered kid but he has some tenacity he shows on the football field. That’s what everybody is looking at.”
Bedford was not really noticed by recruiters until this season. He transferred in to Cordova during his junior year so he missed some playing time. He made up for it this season. Indiana was the first Power Five program to take a liking and landed a commitment in June. But now that others have come calling, Bradford wants to take a look.
“He’s got an open mind so he’s trying to figure out what his best options are and obviously South Carolina is one of them,” Wimberly said. “He’s still technically committed but like I said he’s got an open mind because that was the only place he had seen up until the point South Carolina came in. I think he’s been out there to South Carolina, I think he went to a game unofficially. I think he’s been to Mississippi State unofficially as well. He’s seen all three campuses but now he’s taking his official trips to all three with his parents and a decision will be made from there.”
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Bedford will visit USC with his parents Friday and Sunday and then will fly directly to Mississippi State for a Sunday-Monday visit. The following weekend he will go to Indiana. He will decide soon after that visit and will be an early signee.
Notes:
▪ Boiling Springs 2021 defensive back Dre Pinckney plans to visit South carolina Saturday.
▪ Virginia Beach 2020 athlete Khamran Laborn plans to visit the Gamecocks on Saturday. He has a Virginia Tech offer and has visited there.
▪ Westside 2020 defensive end Nigajuan Mansell plans a return trip to USC on Saturday. He also visited for the Missouri game.
▪ South Carolina offered 2021 safety David Daniel of Woodstock, Ga. Some other reported early offers are Duke, Florida, Michigan, LSU and Mississippi State.
▪ Gamecocks offensive line target Darius Washington had in home visit Wednesday with Mississippi State,. He’s been committed to the Bulldogs. Miami also was in this week.
Comments