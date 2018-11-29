Gamecocks target came close to committing, but wants to take a little more time

Mullins wide receiver Xavier Legette returned to South Carolina for an unofficial visit Wednesday morning. He watched the Gamecocks practice, toured the campus and met for a few minutes with head coach Will Muschamp in his office. Going into the visit, Legette contemplated committing but he held off for now to give himself more time with the process.
“It wasn’t really anything that kept me (from committing). I just wanted to take a little bit more time to process everything,” Legette said. “Coach Muschamp came in and talked to me about if I were to commit there how it would be easier for me to get a job after I get out of the league, if I was able to go to the league. Just mainly life after football. He said they are waiting on me, whenever I feel like I’m ready to make it happen.”
Muschamp wants Legette to be a part of his 2019 class but his numbers are tight. Based on the current commitments, and with two other players counting in the class, 20 of the spots have been taken. So, he’s proposed to Legette that he not enroll until August so that he can be counted toward the 2020 recruiting class.
Legette said Muschamp explained to him because he will count him for the 2020 class, he can’t take an official visit with him but he can visit unofficially as many times as he wants. Legette as set official visits with Tulane for Dec. 7 and East Carolina for Jan. 11. He also plans to set an official visit with Tennessee.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Legette played quarterback for the Auctioneers this season and led them back to prominence and into the playoffs. He accounted for 1,826 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Comments