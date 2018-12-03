The Gamecocks are his favorite, and he’s got a couple days he might commit

Tampa cornerback Johnny Dixon and his mother made another unofficial visit to USC over the weekend. Dixon has been very close to a Gamecock commitment. It didn’t happen over the weekend but it was something he considered. But the decision was made to hold offer until later this month.
“I went to the game, walked around the facilities a little bit and talked to coach T-Rob,” Dixon said adding he talked briefly with Will Muschamp. “I was going to (commit) but I’m going to wait until Signing Day on the 19th.”
Dixon said the decision to wait was made in consultation with the Gamecock coaches.
“They are coming to the house probably on the 12th,” he said. “My mind is not completely made up but if I had to choose it probably would be them. I’m still going to take officials visits to Miami and West Virginia.” Dixon said it’s possible he could announce a commitment to the Gamecocks when the coaches visit on the 12th.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Dixon will visit Miami this coming weekend and West Virginia the following weekend. Penn State also had been one of his favorites but he said he’s not hearing much from the Nittany Lions at this point.
Last week coaches from Miami, West Virginia and Michigan among others were in to see him last week.
Notes:
▪ Hoganville, Ga., 2020 running back Tank Bigsby visited South Carolina on Saturday. He has offers from the Gamecocks Clemson, Georgia, Alabama and others.
▪ Mullins athlete Xavier Legette made a return visit to Columbia on Saturday. The Gamecocks have been his favorite but they would count him in the 2020 class.
▪ CB Collin Duncan of Montgomery, Ala., had visits last week from Mississippi State, Kansas State and Troy. He plans to talk Monday with Gamecocks recruiter Travaris Robinson to see if and when he is coming in. He said Mississippi State is recruiting the hardest and he is working to schedule an official visit there. He’d also like to set one with USC.
▪ Sanford, N.C. offensive lineman Steven McKinney (6-foot-2 315) visited South Carolina on Saturday and talked with line coach Eric Wolford about opportunities, including walking-on.
“Coach Wolford has seen my film and liked what he saw as far as my intensity in game and how I finish people. “He said that I had a certain “nastiness” that he likes. As far as the details of the offer, he didn’t say. I’m sure we will sit down sometime soon and talk more in detail about it, but I’m really excited. I got a good feel from him and his assistant offensive line coach and I think that it would be a great opportunity for me to play there.”
McKinney said his official offers to this point are from Divison II programs. He plans to return to USC for an official visit and won’t sign until February. He said USC is his favorite.
▪ South Pointe offensive tackle Gavin Bennett visited USC Saturday and received a PWO offer.
▪ Lancaster offensive lineman Jalen Tatah received a PWO from USC. He’ll play in Touchstone Energy Bowl.
▪ The Gamecocks offered 2021 tight end Hudson Wolfe (6-foot-6, 235 pounds) of Savannah, Tenn. He visited Saturday. Memphis and Ole Miss also are reported offers for him.
“After talking to Coach Washington and Coach Bentley earlier in the year and having the opportunity to spend time with coach Muschamp yesterday, I was very excited to receive an offer from South Carolina. Everyone I met was fantastic and obviously passionate about Gamecock football. Coach Muschamp liked my ability to block the C gap and win at the point of attack. He also talked about my ball skills and the ability to be a downfield threat.”
▪ South Carolina offered 2020 wide receiver Jhari Patterson of Asheville. Some other reported offers are North Carolina, Virginia, Wake Forest and East Carolina.
▪ USC offered 2021 running back Zamon Ross (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) of Ellaville, Ga. Tennessee and Georgia are other reported offers.
▪ USC offered 2021 cornerback Kamarro Edmonds of Havelock, N.C. He visited Saturday. He also has offers from Virginia Tech and East Carolina.
▪ Per GamecockCentral, linebacker Tyron Hopper of Roswell, Ga., took an official visit to USC over the weekend. Hopper has been a Florida commit since April and had an in home with the Gators last Sunday. Auburn also was in this week. Hopper is originally from Gaffney.
▪ Memphis offensive lineman Matthew Bedford also made his official visit to USC over the weekend. He was still on campus Sunday afternoon. He will leave USC and fly to Mississippi State for an official visit. He will visit Indiana next weekend. He has been committed to the Hoosiers since the summer.
▪ Gamecocks cornerback target Dequanteous Watts of Atlanta was not able to make it in on Saturday. Florida coach was in Friday and this week he’s expecting coaches from USC, Ole Miss, UCF and North Carolina to be in.
▪ Safety Anthony Jackson of Rock Hill visited USC on Saturday. He has offers from Virginia and Duke.
▪ Acworth, Ga., 2020 running back Alex Wilson was in for a visit to USC Saturday.
“I’m very excited about the visit and hoping that things can move in the direction of me potentially becoming a Gamecock. The coaches and I are currently at the beginning of our recruiting relationship, so hopefully come January the talks will move more towards what the future may hold with me in a Gamecock uniform.”
He’s also hearing from Air Force, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Mercer, Akron, Tennessee Tech and others.
▪ Waynesboro, Ga., 2020 defensive tackle Jamike Dukes visited USC on Saturday.
▪ Boiling Springs 2021 defensive back Dre Pinckney and 2021 athlete Charles McFadden visited USC on Saturday.
▪ Hillcrest 2020 defensive back Brandon Higgs visited USC on Saturday.
Comments