Gamecocks coaches to check in with Deion Sanders’ son, visit top-50 national recruit

Cedar Hill, Texas corner Shilo Sanders plays for a state championship this week. He’s also busy handling his recruiting affairs and that will include a visit from South Carolina defensive coordinator and secondary coach Travaris Robinson on Tuesday. Sanders is expecting Robinson to visit him at school and later at his home.
“Coach T-Rob is a great coach and I appreciate him coming out to talk to me,” Sanders said. “I really call Coach T-Rob when I have any questions so it’s not like that. It’s just I get to see him in person and he gets to see me in person and talk to my coaches and ask how I’ve been doing.”
Sanders took his official visit to USC in October and is scheduled to visit Colorado State on Dec. 15. He is planning to take one to Tennessee in January.
Sanders is not signing until February and said he needs more time to decide on a favorite.
“Honestly, I’ve still got a lot of homework to do and I’ve been focusing on the season,” Sanders said. “With the state game on Saturday it’s coming to an end, so I’ve got to finish this week off strong.”
Sanders is the son of former NFL star cornerback Deion Sanders.
Notes:
▪ South Carolina football also had a pair of coaches visit high-profile recruits on the west coast. Gamecocks quarterback coach Dan Werner paid a visit to QB commit Ryan Hilinski, while Robinson dropped in on uncommitted top-50 recruit Chris Steele.
Steele is an intriguing prospect who had been committed to Southern Cal, and has ties to several Gamecocks, plus Florida corner pledge and Gamecocks target Jaydon Hill.
Florida coach Dan Mullen had in home Monday night with Steele, who posted that to Twitter ahead of a picture with Robinson.
▪ Atlanta cornerback Dequanteous Watts, a South Carolina target, had an in home visit Monday night with Ole Miss.
▪ Nokesville, Va., offensive lineman Jakai Moore is down to South Carolina, Clemson and Penn State. He’s taken a USC official and has PSU and Clemson scheduled for the next two weekends. Clemson’s Robbie Caldwell is due in tomorrow for a basketball game and USC’s Eric Wolford also is expected in this week according to his coach. Caldwell was in during the season to scout a game. His Penn State recruiter was in last week. Will Muschamp and James Franklin are scheduled for their visits on the 14th. Moore also has a basketball game that day.
▪ USC defensive back target Jammie Robinson of Leesburg, Ga., plans to take an official visit to Kentucky. He has taken officials to USC and Tennessee.
▪ USC offered 2021 running back Mario Williams of Plant City, Fla.
