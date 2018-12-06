South Carolina lineman target doing his due diligence with Penn State, Clemson in mix

Nokesville, Va., offensive lineman Jakai Moore has done his due diligence in preparing for his college decision. He’s already taken an official visit to South Carolina and during the season he made unofficial visits to Miami, Penn State, Florida, Ohio State and he also came back to Columbia. He also saw Clemson during the summer. From all that he’s now focused on USC, Clemson and Penn State according to his coach.
Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell was in on Tuesday night to watch Moore in a basketball game. He also scouted him during the season. Gamecocks offensive line coach Eric Wolford also is expected to visit Moore this week. Will Muschamp and Penn State coach James Franking are scheduled to visit on the 14th.
This weekend, Moore will take an official visit to Penn State, and he’s scheduled to see Clemson officially the following weekend.
USC has been one of the favorites for Moore throughout the process and the Gamecocks will have a good shot to land him.
“He loves Coach Wolf,” said Moore’s coach Brud Bicknell. “Every time he’s gone down there he’s had a great time. Coach Wolford was one of the first guys on him so he’s got a great relationship there.”
Clemson was not on Moore early as strongly as USC was but Caldwell has been doing what he can to make up for that and has opened some eyes.
“Coach Caldwell has done a great job recruiting him but it’s been a one-man deal,” Bicknell said. “South Carolina, it’s been more of a full staff. It seems more of a group effort than Clemson. Coach Caldwell and I have had some good talks as far as his interest.”
At this point, Bicknell said he can’t get enough info from Moore to get a read on what he’s thinking.
“He hasn’t tipped his hand one way or another between the three schools,l” he said. “He’s enjoying the whole process. Some of it is becoming overwhelming.”
Moore played guard in high school out of need for the team but his coach said he’s a natural left tackle. Moore plans to sign in December but he will not enroll early.
Notes:
▪ Lebanon, Tenn., 2020 offensive lineman Ryan Jackson (6-foot-3, 290 pounds) visited South Carolina for the Tennessee game. He is hearing via text messages from Gamecock offensive line coach Eric Wolford.
“He’s great. I really like his energy. He was really honest with me and the line played good against UT. He seems really involved with them personally.”
Jackson has not yet been offered but he said several teams are picking up their interest in him.
▪ USC offered 2021 Miami cornerback Jason Marshall. Some other early offers are Miami, Florida, Florida State and Baylor.
▪ The Gamecocks offered Miami cornerbac CB Corey Collier. He also has offers from Florida State, Baylor, Boston College and others.
▪ Dan Mullen and several Florida coaches on Wednesday night visited committed corner Jaydon Hill who has now shut down his recruiting per GatorsTerritory. Gamecocks were attempting to turn him.
▪ USC corner target Johnny Dixon of Tampa reaffirmed his plans to commit and sign on Dec. 19 via a tweet.
▪ Gamecocks commitments Cam Smith of Westwood and Rodricus Fitten of Atlanta will take their official visits this weekend.
▪ 2020 Marietta, Ga., offensive lineman Jake Wray decommitted from Ohio State. South Carolina was one of his other offers when he committed. His brother is an offensive lineman at Georgia.
