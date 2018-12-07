Wolford makes big impression on USC O-line target

Last weekend South Carolina hosted offensive lineman Matthew Bedford of Memphis for an official visit. It was the first of two visits for him over the weekend.
He left Columbia on Sunday and flew directly to Mississippi State. He was in Starkeville until Monday night before driving back to Memphis.
“He enjoyed both. He was really impressed with the business school at South Carolina because he wants to go into entrepreneurship,” said his coach, Marcus Wimberly. “He loved being around the guys. He had a good feel for everybody and really liked the players. But he said Mississippi State was pretty similar too from comparisons academically. He thought both of them were pretty solid visits. Which one he’s leaning to more than the other, I really don’t know. But Coach (Eric) Wolford’s reputation speaks for itself. He’s very well known.”
Wolford, USC’s offensive line coach, apparently has made a big impression on Bedford and his coach. He followed up the official visit by being at the school this week to meet again with Bedford.
“He said he really liked Coach Wolford,” Wimberly said. “Like I said, his reputation speaks for itself. He’s one of the best around.”
Coaches from Mississippi State and Indiana also were in this week. Bedford has been committed to the Hoosiers and will visit there officially this weekend. When he returns home Sunday, he’ll go over to Memphis for an official visit as the Tigers are a late entry into this race.
Bedford will sign this month and will be an early enrollee.
Notes
▪ USC commitments scheduled for official visits with the Gamecocks this weekend include CB Cam Smith, DE Rodricus Fitten, WR Keveon Mullins, TE Traevon Kenion and TE Keshawn Toney.
▪ Other scheduled official visits for this weekend include USC target WR Xavier Legette of Mullins to Tulane; USC target OL Jakai Moore of Nokesville, Va., to Penn State; USC target CB Zay Flowers of Miami to Boston College; and USC target RB DJ Williams of Sebring, Fla., to Alabama.
▪ Oklahoma was in Thursday to see CB Chris Steele of Bellflower, California. He’s also a USC target.
Comments