He’s a strong Florida commit, but South Carolina coaches have one more shot with him

It’s a long shot but stranger things have happened in recruiting.
Roswell, Ga., linebacker Tyron Hopper, who has been committed to Florida, said Monday night he remains so and he doesn’t believe he’ll change his mind. But USC coaches are going to visit with him one more time this week to see if they can convince him otherwise.
“I’m still firm with the Gators,” Hopper said. Asked if he could foresee himself changing his mind, Hopper said, “I don’t think so. I’m solid with Florida. I just feel real good about Florida. I don’t know if anything will change my mind.”
Hopper took his official visit to Florida last weekend and what did he like the most about it?
“Everything. Really getting to spend time with the other commits and getting to be around the coaches.”
Hopper also took an official visit to South Carolina for the Akron weekend.
“It was pretty fun,” he said. “Being around the coaching staff and all stood out the most.”
He’s expecting USC recruiters Travaris Robinson and Coleman Hutzler to visit this week. He’s also expecting his recruiters from Auburn and Florida to visit. He will sign next week.
Notes:
▪ Oregon coaches were in Monday night to see cornerback Chris Steele. USC head coach Will Muschamp and assistants were in Sunday. Florida assistants are due back in Wednesday. Florida head coach Dan Mullen was in last week.
▪ USC offered 2021 running back Cody Brown of Lilburn, Ga.
▪ According to the Tennessee 247 site, Memphis running back Eric Gray will take an official visit to Tennessee this weekend. The former Michigan commitment visited USC #Gamecocks last weekend. Ole Miss and Alabama are two other reported high interests for him.
