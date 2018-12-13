Gamecocks will get visit from blue chip defensive lineman, along with Penn State, Alabama

South Carolina defensive tackles coach Lance Thompson visited defensive lineman Jaquaze Sorrells of Winter Park, Fla., last week.
Sorrells is not signing until February. He has visited USC unofficially and he plans to visit USC, Penn State and Alabama in January. The Gamecocks visit probably will be Jan. 18.
This season, he had 36 tackles, eight for loss, with two sacks, one interception and one fumble forced.
Notes:
▪ Florida coaches were in to see Califronia corner Chris Steele Wednesday night. That’s the last in home visit for Steele who plans to sign next week but not announce the choice until Jan. 5. South Carolina, Oregon, Oklahoma and Southern Cal are the others he’s considering.
▪ USC Gamecocks offered 2020 safety Dajeun Gibson of Murfreesboro, Tenn. He also has an offer from Tulane.
▪ The Gamecocks offered 2022 Atlanta defensive tackle Horace Lockett.
▪ Charlotte 2020 wide receiver Porter Rooks committed to NC State. He had a USC offer and drew interest from Clemson where his brother was once on the basketball team.
