A 6-foot-5 receiver who planned to walk-on at Kentucky flips to South Carolina

According to his father, Milton, Ga. wide receiver Micah White (6-foot-5, 190 pounds) is decommitting from Kentucky and plans to accept a preferred walk-on offer from South Carolina.
The family used to live in Columbia and Bryan McClendon recently reached out to White with the offer. White is a strong student with Harvard and Columbia interest as well, plus Pitt has been in touch. He can also play corner. He fractured a wrist this season and missed five games returning for the last two weeks of the playoffs. He had 21 receptions this season.
Notes:
▪ Nokesville, Va., offensive lineman Jakai Moore has set his announcement time for Monday at 3 p.m. Penn State coach James Franklin made his in home visit Thursday night. South Carolina coach Will Muschamp will be at the school Friday, attend Moore’s basketball game Friday night and then meet with him and his mom afterwards.
▪ Gamecocks defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson was in last week to see Leesburg, Ga., defensive back Jammie Robinson. Robinson’s team won a state championship Tuesday and now he’s turned his attention more towards his recruiting though accoding to his coach Dean Fabrizio he will not sign until February. Robinson has taken his official visit to USC and will take on to Kentucky this weekend. Tennessee also is recruiting him hard and those three SEC schools stand out with him right now according to his coach.
▪ USC offered 2022 Atlanta defensive tackle Horace Lockett.
▪ South Carolina cornerback target Shilo Sanders of Cedar Hill, Texas is scheduled for an official visit to Colorado State this weekend.
▪ Huntersville, N.C. 2020 wide receiver Da’Quon Stewart (6-foot-2, 194 pounds) was offered by South Carolina, his first offer. He took his official visit to USC in October. He plans to visit Tennessee in January.
