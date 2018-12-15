Door might still be open for Gamecocks to flip blue chip Florida linebacker commit

According to the coach Roswell, Ga., linebacker Tyron Hopper, though he’s committed to Florida and hasn’t told him anything different, there is some sense of uncertainty about his decision at this point.
USC has been working him trying to turn him.
The former Gaffney (S.C.) player has been a versitile player the past three seasons. He was a corner as a sophomore, a pass-rushing linebacker as a junior and played some safety as a senior.
This season, the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder made 86 tackles, six for loss, picked off five passes, returned two for scores, and forced one fumble.
Notes:
▪ South Carolina coaches Will Muschamp and offensive lineman coach Eric Wolford were in Nokesville, Va., for the final in person visit with offensive lineman Jakai Moore. Moore’s coach said the Gamecock coaches arrived this afternoon and spent time with Moore’s mother. They will be at his basketball game tonight and will meet with him following that. Coach Brud Bicknell said James Franklin and his entire offensive staff, plus a couple of other coaches who stopped by, were in yesterday for their final visit. Moore will announce Monday at 3 p.m. at the school.
▪ Gamecocks cornerback target Shilo Sanders of Cedar Hill, Texas is taking an official visit to Colorado State this weekend. He also has taken an official visit to USC and he plans to take one to Tennessee in January.
